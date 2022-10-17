1967 Chevelle Malibu Pulled From the Barn After 20 Years, Unexpected Head Turner

The popularity of the Chevelle was on the rise in the late ‘60s, and needless to say, the SS model played a major contribution in this regard.
But on the other hand, the standard Chevelle was the one that brought home the bacon, as it was the more affordable, and in many ways, the more logical choice for anyone looking for a daily driver.
This hardtop right here proves exactly why so many people loved the Chevelle.
Born as a Malibu, this 1967 example continues to flex a really solid condition overall, and it’s all thanks to proper maintenance and just the right storage conditions. The car spent no more, no less than two decades under a cover in storage, but as you can tell from the pictures shared on Craigslist by the owner, there’s not a single spot of rust.
At first glance, this Chevrolet Chevelle requires only minor TLC to be road-worthy again, while people who are aiming for a perfect shape would have to do more work, including in the trunk and in the cabin. The owner, however, says their 1967 Malibu is already a work-in-progress, meaning that they continue the restoration of the car, the and price will go up as more fixes and refreshes are being made.
As for what’s under the hood, the Chevelle was born and still comes with a 327 (5.7-liter) that runs just right. It is paired with a Powerglide transmission, and after a quick refresh, including a new battery, a new alternator, and fresh fuel, there’s no indication that any major repairs would be needed.
So at the end of the day, this Chevelle Malibu is a very solid and very intriguing project that makes sense to come with a hefty price tag. And it does, as the owner hopes to get no more, no less than $39,000 for the car.
