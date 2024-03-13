1963 Ford Falcon Sprint Emerges From Dry Storage, Begging for Total Restoration

The 1963 model year witnessed several changes for the Falcon lineup, beginning with the debut of a four-door Futura and a Deluxe wagon.
The Futura was selling strong, so the American carmaker tried to expand the lineup with every new release. For example, the 1962 model year brought us the Falcon Club Wagon and the Deluxe Club Wagon, so the Falcon lineup was growing, going after more buyers.
The Sprint also debuted in 1963, with Ford eventually launching a 260 V8 engine with 164 horsepower. Available on the Sprint, the V8 made its way on approximately 10,500 two-door hardtops and 4,600 convertibles.
One of these hardtops is right here, looking for a new home.
eBay seller doseguys insists that their car is a "real Sprint, not a clone," and this is an important note for anyone planning a restoration to factory specifications. The Falcon Sprint served as the starting point for the more popular Mustang, carrying a priceless legacy that appeals to many collectors.
This Falcon was parked in dry storage approximately two decades ago, so it hasn't seen the light of day or tried to start the engine in 20 years. The latter part makes an in-person inspection almost mandatory, as you must figure out what happens under the hood. The car comes with the 260 V8 engine that was introduced later in the 1963 model year, and while the mill started before the Falcon was moved to storage, its current condition is unknown.
The seller explains that the Falcon Sprint also lacks some parts, including the front bumper, the hood hinges, and the center console, likely as they were donated to another project.
The metal looks solid, and while some spots require your attention, most of the rust damage is only on the surface. The dry storage prevented the car from turning into a rust bucket, and even the paint looks decent after all these years. It's unclear if the car has ever been resprayed, but the chances are that this is the original paint.
The bidding for this genuine Ford Falcon Sprint begins at $3,500, but with only a few hours left until the digital fight ends, it looks like the car will fail to find a new home this time. Interested buyers find the starting bid too pricey for the Falcon's condition, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the vehicle getting relisted at a lower price.
Meanwhile, you get extra time for an in-person inspection because the car will likely fail to find a new home. The car is located in Riverside, California, and if you're committed to a purchase, make sure you bring a trailer to take it home, considering its current shape.
The Sprint also debuted in 1963, with Ford eventually launching a 260 V8 engine with 164 horsepower. Available on the Sprint, the V8 made its way on approximately 10,500 two-door hardtops and 4,600 convertibles.
One of these hardtops is right here, looking for a new home.
eBay seller doseguys insists that their car is a "real Sprint, not a clone," and this is an important note for anyone planning a restoration to factory specifications. The Falcon Sprint served as the starting point for the more popular Mustang, carrying a priceless legacy that appeals to many collectors.
This Falcon was parked in dry storage approximately two decades ago, so it hasn't seen the light of day or tried to start the engine in 20 years. The latter part makes an in-person inspection almost mandatory, as you must figure out what happens under the hood. The car comes with the 260 V8 engine that was introduced later in the 1963 model year, and while the mill started before the Falcon was moved to storage, its current condition is unknown.
The seller explains that the Falcon Sprint also lacks some parts, including the front bumper, the hood hinges, and the center console, likely as they were donated to another project.
The metal looks solid, and while some spots require your attention, most of the rust damage is only on the surface. The dry storage prevented the car from turning into a rust bucket, and even the paint looks decent after all these years. It's unclear if the car has ever been resprayed, but the chances are that this is the original paint.
The bidding for this genuine Ford Falcon Sprint begins at $3,500, but with only a few hours left until the digital fight ends, it looks like the car will fail to find a new home this time. Interested buyers find the starting bid too pricey for the Falcon's condition, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the vehicle getting relisted at a lower price.
Meanwhile, you get extra time for an in-person inspection because the car will likely fail to find a new home. The car is located in Riverside, California, and if you're committed to a purchase, make sure you bring a trailer to take it home, considering its current shape.