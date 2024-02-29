1960 Ford Thunderbird Emerges From a Dry Barn, Potato-Quality Photos Warning

1960 was a fantastic year for the T-Bird from a production perspective. Ford produced nearly 93,000 units, up from approximately 67,500 cars in 1969.
The 1960 production is even more impressive when looking at the first year of the second-generation Thunderbird. Ford produced 37,892 units in 1958, so the company managed to almost triple the T-Bird output by the end of this generation.
The convertible was also significantly more popular in 1960, with the American carmaker selling 11,860 T-Birds with a folding roof. One landed on Craigslist earlier this week after spending years in dry storage.
Before delving into details, here's the obligatory warning. The photos shared by the owner are screenshots of the images stored on an iPhone, so you won't get a chance to inspect the car at high resolution. You can still see the essential tidbits, but you'll need a third-party or in-person inspection to thoroughly examine even the most important details about this car.
Otherwise, this 1960 Thunderbird looks like a good candidate for a complete restoration.
It comes with a working convertible top, a desirable color combination (red with white top), a V8 engine, and a manual transmission. The owner says the powertrain setup is rare, but I couldn't find any figures to back their claim.
The body also looks good, but as I said earlier, we'll have to trust the seller on everything, as the photos don't allow us to inspect the T-Bird closely. The interior seems in good shape, with the driver's seat requiring particular attention (though you might find other things to deal with if you closely inspect the cabin).
The biggest concern is the engine under the hood. The car hasn't started in years, so it's impossible to tell if the V8 is still in working condition. The owner didn't share such information, explaining that the T-Bird "hasn't been started or moved for years." It's a mysterious T-Bird with a mysterious engine, so your best option if you're interested in the car is to find a good mechanic and thoroughly check out everything in person.
Getting your hands on this T-Bird won't be affordable, as the owner believes that $10K is a fair price for their car. A 1960 Thunderbird in such a solid shape is rare, but without better photos to inspect its condition, many buyers could walk away. The engine's condition is also unclear, making an in-person or third-party inspection mandatory.
You can find this T-Bird in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, and you'll need a trailer to take it home, considering its shape. It's unclear if the T-Bird sells with a title, but you'll have to contact the owner for more information, as their listing leaves many important questions without an answer.
