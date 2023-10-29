1958 Ford Thunderbird Flexes Tip-Top Shape and Surprisingly Low Miles

1958 marked a new beginning for the T-Bird, as Ford dropped the two-seater configuration for two extra seats that turned the car into a luxurious ride for the entire family.
The change produced mixed reactions in the Ford customer base, but the sales figures eventually confirmed that the company made the right call. The carmaker sold close to 38,000 units despite starting production in December 1957, some three months later than originally planned.
The convertible hit the streets even later, with the first customers receiving it in June 1958. As a result, the sales were really low, barely reaching 2,134 units.
A 1958 Ford Thunderbird recently made its way to eBay specifically to find a new home, flexing a condition you can hardly find today. The vehicle still wears the original paint, and its shape is incredible. The previous owners have always cared for the car, so the lack of rust is unsurprising.
eBay seller gibson63 says the vehicle has already received a series of repairs, including new hoses and belts, new shocks, new brake lines and filters, and a full tune-up. The T-Bird is ready for the road, as the 352 V8 under the hood starts and runs properly.
Everything on the car is top-notch, and the interior looks as luxurious as possible on a 1958 Thunderbird. Nothing is missing, though it's unclear if everything continues to be original. If it is, the T-Bird qualifies for a rare time capsule whose place shouldn't be on the road but in a museum or someone's collection.
Photos revealing the undersides indicate that the rust shouldn't be a concern on this Thunderbird. The floors are as solid as they get, and the trunk pan is spotless, so they won't require any repairs.
The next best thing is the mileage. The Thunderbird flexes incredible miles, and the owner promises they are original. The odometer indicates 34,800 miles, so if you're committed to buying this car, you should take it on a trailer instead of driving it home.
There are plenty of Thunderbirds online, but a low-mile 1958 example is rare, especially in such a condition. Unsurprisingly, the owner doesn't want to let the car go cheaply, so unless you're ready to pay $18,500 for the hardtop, your only option is to enjoy browsing the photos available online.
The good news is that the price doesn't seem set in stone. The owner also enabled the Make Offer button, so if you believe you can work out a deal, contact the seller to discuss additional details. If you're unsure if this T-Bird is the right vehicle for your collection, you can go to New Jersey to see it in person. The vehicle is ready for the road but won't move until someone takes it home.
