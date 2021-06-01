1957 International Metro Van Was Once an Air Force Brat, Now a Brand-New Custom

The world of custom vehicles is a very diverse one, as it has to cater to the strangest of needs and demands. But one has to admit, something like this International Metro Van does not come along very often.
The vehicle was originally made by International Harvester, the same group behind the mighty (and custom world favorite) Scout. It was in production for a very long time, from 1938 to 1975, and was used for anything from milk delivery to radio transmitter vans.
Before being handled with the custom touch, the one we have here served in the Air Force. More to the point, it was deployed as a daily service vehicle at a base in Nevada and then at one in Montana.
It’s unclear for how long it served, but what we do know is that in 2019 the van ended up in the hands of an unnamed custom builder who set out to modify it and turn it into the vehicle we now see here.
The first thing that strikes you is, of course, the exterior of the thing. Sporting a yellowish, beat-down body based on the original sheet metal and wrapped in what is described as oil-rubbed patina, the thing rides extremely low thanks to an air ride suspension and the 22-inch steel powder-coated wheels.
The interior is described as being mostly stock, only that it comes with things like Omega white-face gauges and Bluetooth connection.
Power for the van comes from a rebuilt 4.8-liter that was originally deployed in a 2005 GMC, now fitted inside with all the proper connections to an overdrive automatic transmission.
This brand-new apparition on the custom world scene is now listed for sale as part of the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas later this month. There is no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch, but we do know it’s going with no reserve.
