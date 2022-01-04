1956 Austin-Healey 100 BN2 With 100M Le Mans Conversion Kit Is One Tasteful Roadster

Established in 1952 and folded in 1972, Austin-Healey made lightweight sports cars that continue to be revered for all the right reasons. The “Big Healey” series of models are extremely collectible nowadays, which brings us to the 100 BN2 offered on Bring a Trailer with the Le Mans package.
Built in August 1955 and shipped to the United States through a company dubbed Hambro Trading Inc., chassis number BN2L228078 was originally purchased by Fairchild engineer William Weaver. His wife inherited the car, then sold it in 2007 to a friend who refurbished the roadster until 2009.
Recently acquired by the selling party, the BN2 differs from the BN1 in a few notable ways. The biggest change is the switch from a three- to a four-speed manual transmission. Later models also feature larger front wheel arches, a different rear axle, and optional bi-tone exterior paint finishes.
Dubbed 100M, the Le Mans package was added to the car during the previously mentioned refurbishment period. Originally introduced in 1955, the 100M package includes larger carburetors, a high-lift camshaft, and cold air box that improves the 2.7-liter four-pot from 90 to 110 ponies.
The 100M further consists of 8.1:1 compression pistons, beefier suspension components, hood louvers, and a hood belt. These parts were shared with the AHs that raced at Le Mans, the 1953 edition that saw Duncan Hamilton and Tony Rolt take the overall win in the magnificent Jaguar C-Type.
Refinished in Old English White and red for the lower half of the body shell, the Austin-Healey 100 BN2 with 100M Le Mans hardware rides on 15-inch wired wheels mounted with chrome knockoffs and Vredestein Sprint Classic tires that need to be replaced because they show 2010 date codes.
Listed at no reserve with less than 3,000 miles (4,828 kilometers) although the first owner racked more than 51,400 miles (82,720 kilometers) during his time with the car, the AH is currently sitting on a high bid of $61k.
