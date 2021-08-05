1955 Ford Thunderbird Looks Like a Top Fuel Dragster, Flexes Vintage Y-Block

1 "Bone Bucket" Returns to the Drag Strip, Makes First Pass in Years

When someone mentions the Ford Thunderbird , it's the first-generation model that comes to mind. Built from 1955 to 1957, the first-gen Thunderbird is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful coupes of the era. And even though the nameplate spawned 11 more generations over more than 40 years, the original T-Bird remains the greatest of them all. 7 photos



The last thing you'd expect from a T-Bird is to morph into a



This contraption belongs to Royce Brechler and it's pretty much a drag-spec chassis with a Thunderbird rear end attached to it. It still includes the removable top, but the center-mounted seat is placed so far behind that the driver's head pokes out through the rear window.



The exposed firewall now separates the cabin from a vintage, race-spec Y-Block engine. The first-gen Thunderbird also came with a Y-Block under the hood, but this one's significantly bigger at 383 cubic inches (6.3 liters) and of the Lincoln variety. Rated at 520 horsepower, it mates to a C-4 transmission that sends all that oomph to a Winters 4.11 rear end.



Granted, it's nowhere near as powerful as a modern dragster with a similar layout, but it's quick enough to run the



Check it out doing three passes at Glory Days at Byron Dragway in the video below.



