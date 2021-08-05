1955 Ford Thunderbird Looks Like a Top Fuel Dragster, Flexes Vintage Y-Block

When someone mentions the Ford Thunderbird, it's the first-generation model that comes to mind. Built from 1955 to 1957, the first-gen Thunderbird is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful coupes of the era. And even though the nameplate spawned 11 more generations over more than 40 years, the original T-Bird remains the greatest of them all.
Like most classics from the era, the first-gen Thunderbird soldiered on in many forms through the 21st century. We have unrestored survivors in amazing condition, perfectly restored examples, and even a few restomods. Likewise, some of them have been forgotten in barns and junkyards. Well, here's a 1955 Thunderbird that stands out from the rest.
The last thing you'd expect from a T-Bird is to morph into a dragster, but someone actually did it. And I'm not even talking about a gasser conversion. This 1955 Thunderbird looks like a vintage Top Fuel dragster. The kind that Don Garlits would drive on his way to new ET and trap speed records. Meet Warbird, the altered T-Bird you never knew existed.
This contraption belongs to Royce Brechler and it's pretty much a drag-spec chassis with a Thunderbird rear end attached to it. It still includes the removable top, but the center-mounted seat is placed so far behind that the driver's head pokes out through the rear window.
The exposed firewall now separates the cabin from a vintage, race-spec Y-Block engine. The first-gen Thunderbird also came with a Y-Block under the hood, but this one's significantly bigger at 383 cubic inches (6.3 liters) and of the Lincoln variety. Rated at 520 horsepower, it mates to a C-4 transmission that sends all that oomph to a Winters 4.11 rear end.
Granted, it's nowhere near as powerful as a modern dragster with a similar layout, but it's quick enough to run the quarter-mile in the low 10s at trap speeds of more than 120 mph (193 kph). And it's definitely an impressive sight and a unique take on the first-generation Thunderbird.
Check it out doing three passes at Glory Days at Byron Dragway in the video below.
