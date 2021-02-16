autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Truck Month  
Car reviews:
 

1933 Ford Hula Girl Had Two Engine Swaps, Is in Forza Horizon 4

16 Feb 2021, 15:47 UTC ·
Home > News > Custom Cars
Having first surfaced in the 1920s, hot rods are interesting enough for a certain group of people to be made even today. But as with most great things in life, it’s the older ones that have a unique appeal - in this case, the machines put together back in the glory days of the genre, the 1950s.
31 photos
1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl1933 Ford Hula Girl
The hot rod you’re looking at now, a 1933 Ford by design, was first shown at the Oakland Roadster Show in 1952. It is now in possession of Barrett-Jackson CEO's Craig Jackson, who will be selling it with no reserve during his company’s event in Scottsdale in March.

The all-steel, orange machine has quite a story to it. Its builders originally envisioned it with a flathead V8 tucked between the radiator and two-seater cabin, but a subsequent owner decided that wasn’t enough and swapped it for a “nitro-burning race engine.” This apparently allowed it to race at speeds of 106 mph (170 kph) down the quarter-mile.

It’s racing career didn’t last long, and it then got deposited somewhere, spending over three decades tucked away in a California garage.

It was found and rescued, only to have its engine swapped once more. This time, the owner replaced the racing powerplant with a 239ci (3.9-liter) made by Ford in 1953. The engine was fitted with a BDS 4-71 supercharger and three Stromberg 97 carburetors, but most importantly, it was bored to 278ci (4.6-liter).

Nicknamed Hula Girl, the hot rod was even featured in the Forza Horizon 4 video game, where it is available together with a Chevy Chevelle, a Ford Bronco, and the Atomic Punk bubble top in the Barrett-Jackson Car Pack (selling on Microsoft’s store for $6,99).

“Rarely do these period-correct hot rods come along, and this is a real special one,” said Jackson in a statement. “Hula Girl was far ahead of its time; it would take another four decades for the “street-rod fraternity” to catch up to its chopped, channeled and contoured lines.”

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
1933 Ford Hula Girl 1933 Ford Hot Rod 1933 Ford Ford hot rod
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day