1923 Ford T-Bucket Roadster Is an Ode to Wide Wheels

Back in the days when Ford revolutionized mass manufacturing, cars rolled off assembly lines with fully exposed and exasperatingly skinny wheels. That changed, over time, and now we even have the term wide to describe much fatter, but ultimately equally as efficient wheels.
In fact, the tuning industry has a soft spot for this type of wheels, and so do custom builders. And nothing spells wide more than the wheels fitted on this 1923 Ford T-Bucket Roadster that is about to hit the auction block in January 2020 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
True to the T-bucket family of hot rods, this 1932 machine blends both old and new elements. For instance, a retro-looking wooden bed is fitted at the rear, and the steering wheel is the original Bell design, but everything else is newer.
The car has been built by on a custom frame. The body, restricted only to the cabin in the purest hot-rod style, is painted in a color called Chrome Yellow. At the front, there is the exposed engine, protected from the incoming air by the elevated custom radiator.
The car is powered by a 327ci V8 engine that dates back to the 1960s, linked to a Turbo 400 3-speed automatic transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear differential.
The most striking element of the car is of course the rear-wheel assembly. We don’t know how wide they are, but they do look at least double the size of those in the front. And they are not skinny neither.
Overall, this 1923 Ford T-Bucket Roadster is not the prettiest we’ve seen, but it does have something to it. Its seller hopes to snatch the most during the January auction, as the car is being offered with no reserve. That means it will go to the highest bidder, regardless of the price offered.
