Triumph Teases New Street Triple, Arriving In January

21 Dec 2016, 16:29 UTC ·
One of the coolest roadsters in the motorcycle world is in the works to become even better in 2017. Triumph Motorcycles gave us a glimpse of what looks to be the new Street Triple.
Triumph Motorcycles made quite some stir over the Internet recently by releasing a short teaser video on their Facebook page. The clip shows a rider and a naked motorcycle playing in a dark industrial building.

There's hardly anything coming out of the penumbra apart from the fact it is a middleweight naked motorcycle that sounds vicious in the large echoing location.

However, those two lit iconic dual headlamps are most probably revealing that what we're looking here is, in fact, the upcoming Street Triple generation.

This is also reinforced by the text that accompanies the clip, saying that "Once in a generation…A motorcycle comes along that changes everything... That sets a new benchmark in power, weight, handling, looks… And completely tears up the rule book… The Street will never be the same again."

Triumph also says the big unveiling will take place on January 10th, 2017, at 19:00 GMT in London, followed by an after party you can take part of if you like and tag a friend in their post on the social media website. The number of invitations is limited, and only 50 winners will be randomly picked.

What to expect from the 2017 Triumph Street Triple? Well, the manufacturer said it will be more powerful, lighter and more nimble, but we are pretty sure it will be packed with modern features.

For starters, you can see in the clip that it is fitted with a cool color display. And just by knowing about the latest trends, I can extrapolate and tell you it will most likely come with a slipper clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and cruise control.

Whatever it is, I want 2017 to hurry up. I'm willing to skip the holidays to see this new beast.

