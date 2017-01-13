Renault Adds New Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E. Electric Vans

Renault Pro+ today announced its range now includes four electric LCVs, starting with the Twizy Cargo
and Commercial ZOE, followed by an updated Kango Z.E. and the new Master Z.E.
The Kango was available as an EV before, But now, it has a new battery, a new engine, new fast charger and a heat pump in the air conditioning system, much like the Zoe.
The battery is the most worthwhile change. The 33 kWh pack that's shared with the Zoe provides a theoretical range of 270 km NEDC compared with 170 km for Kangoo Z.E. In real use, on a delivery cycle, the French carmaker says you should expect a very reasonable 200 kilometers between charges.
Not only will you have to plug in less often, but you will spend less time doing it thanks to a new-generation 7 kW AC charger. A full charge takes six hours, while 35 kilometers of range can be added in an hour-long lunch break. New Kangoo Z.E. is built in France and will go on sale in Europe from mid-2017.
As for the Master, this much larger electric van is aimed primarily at fleets running last-mile distribution services in the city, as well as large municipalities and local government. It too uses the 33 kWh battery and is fitted with an R75 powertran. The range is down to 200 kilometers on the official NEDC cycle, the same as in the Zoe
we tested. That means you're going to get about 100 kilometers in real life.
“Today’s announcement marks another advancement in Renault’s EV leadership, with two new additions to our lineup that expand access to the benefits of electric mobility, to more people. Renault is focused on a Zero Emission* future, and we look forward to bringing next-generation EV solutions to our professional customers,”
says Gilles Normand, Global Head of Electric Vehicle Business.
Technically speaking, the Commercial Zoe is also new, since the updated version with 400 km range wasn't available until September 2016. But if you don't mind the cold in your face and want something almost as small as a scooter, the Twizy should be your top pick.