autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Renault Adds New Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E. Electric Vans

 
13 Jan 2017, 12:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Renault Pro+ today announced its range now includes four electric LCVs, starting with the Twizy Cargo and Commercial ZOE, followed by an updated Kango Z.E. and the new Master Z.E.
The Kango was available as an EV before, But now, it has a new battery, a new engine, new fast charger and a heat pump in the air conditioning system, much like the Zoe.

The battery is the most worthwhile change. The 33 kWh pack that's shared with the Zoe provides a theoretical range of 270 km NEDC compared with 170 km for Kangoo Z.E. In real use, on a delivery cycle, the French carmaker says you should expect a very reasonable 200 kilometers between charges.

Not only will you have to plug in less often, but you will spend less time doing it thanks to a new-generation 7 kW AC charger. A full charge takes six hours, while 35 kilometers of range can be added in an hour-long lunch break. New Kangoo Z.E. is built in France and will go on sale in Europe from mid-2017.

As for the Master, this much larger electric van is aimed primarily at fleets running last-mile distribution services in the city, as well as large municipalities and local government. It too uses the 33 kWh battery and is fitted with an R75 powertran. The range is down to 200 kilometers on the official NEDC cycle, the same as in the Zoe we tested. That means you're going to get about 100 kilometers in real life.

“Today’s announcement marks another advancement in Renault’s EV leadership, with two new additions to our lineup that expand access to the benefits of electric mobility, to more people. Renault is focused on a Zero Emission* future, and we look forward to bringing next-generation EV solutions to our professional customers,” says Gilles Normand, Global Head of Electric Vehicle Business.

Technically speaking, the Commercial Zoe is also new, since the updated version with 400 km range wasn't available until September 2016. But if you don't mind the cold in your face and want something almost as small as a scooter, the Twizy should be your top pick.
Renault Kangoo Z.E. Renault Master EV green Zoe
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51