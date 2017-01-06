autoevolution

Online Sales Are Go for smart UK, Cars Delivered Directly to Customer’s House

 
6 Jan 2017, 12:55 UTC ·
by
If you live in the United Kingdom and you’re in the market for a smart, good on you! smart UK has introduced the option to buy a car online. Now here’s a good question for you, dear reader: what other European automaker pulled the “buy a car online” trick?
Off the top of my head, the most recent example is SEAT. In October 2016, the Spanish outfit and Amazon decided to sell the Mii by Mango Limited Edition through Amazon’s French website. First deliveries were made in December. The British arm of smart, meanwhile, will sell you the fortwo or forfour via a dedicated website, not through an e-commerce behemoth.

The process of ordering a smart on the Internet is simple: look for the car that interests you the most, review finance options, select the delivery option, complete the credit application for finance, pay a £250 reservation fee, and that’s about it.

Next up, smart will assess the application, then you have to review, sign, return, and pay the deposit online, after which a retailer will contact you to make arrangements. Oh, and another thing: the customer can choose to have his smart delivered at home. That's real neat, if I may add.

“Almost anything can be bought online now and we’re delighted to offer this option to our customers when purchasing their smart,” said Krishan Bodhani, the head of the smart brand in the UK. “It’s really easy to do and is extremely time-efficient, enabling a customer to make a reservation, fill in a credit application and sign a contract at a time and place that works for them.”

Of the three finance plans available for the 2017 smart fortwo coupe prime on smartcarsonline, the one with the least total amount payable will set you back £13,927.18. On that note, a similarly configured fortwo with the steering wheel on the wrong side costs £12,065 if bought IRL, money down.
