MINI Unveils 2017 John Cooper Works Countryman, It's The Most Powerful MINI

MINI
has unveiled the performance version of the Countryman, which bears the John Cooper Works nameplate.
It features the most powerful engine ever applied to a production car from MINI, a 2.0-liter turbo motor that offers 231 HP
and 350 Nm of torque (258 lb-ft). A standard feature on this model is the ALL4 all-wheel-drive system, which is permanently active, and has been optimized for this version of the Countryman
.
The peak output of the direct-injected gasoline engine with variable valve control and variable camshaft control is available between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm. Meanwhile, peak torque is delivered between 1,450 and 4,500 rpm, which should provide impressive performance.
It is important to note that this version of the Countryman comes with an exclusive exhaust system, which features electronically operated valves that can provide a sporty sound at the press of a button.
The standard version comes with a six-speed manual transmission, which enables a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 6.5 seconds. The same acceleration figure is valid for the optional eight-speed automatic gearbox, which is dubbed Steptronic.
When compared to the Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4, we can observe an improvement of 0.8 seconds when acceleration is concerned. Top speed is 234 km/h, and both transmission versions share that value.
Fuel economy is rated at 7.4 liters per 100 kilometers in the NEDC combined cycle for the manual gearbox, while the automatic is more fuel efficient, with a 6.9-liter/100 km in the same conditions.
Other highlights include a sports suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels with a distinctive design, and a Brembo sports brake system. The body itself was aerodynamically optimized for improving engine cooling while reducing drag. The Countryman John Cooper Works
comes with LED headlights as standard, as well as the JCW aerodynamics kit.
On the inside, occupants will find five seats, out of which two are sports seats. The car benefits from all of the technological advancements introduced in the regular Countryman range, including the MINI Connected system, as well as MINI Driving Modes. The luggage compartment and the space for the rear occupants have grown with the second generation of the Countryman, and this is easy to notice on the new model.
MINI will publicly showcase the Countryman JCW at the Shanghai Motor Show, set to take place in April 2017. Clients will be able to secure one starting in spring 2017. Pricing information
will be released by MINI this spring.