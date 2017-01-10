autoevolution

Is This the Porsche Mission E Prototype Testing at the Arctic Circle?

 
10 Jan 2017, 22:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Porsche spsyhots are always fascinating, managing to hide key secrets in plain sight and the latest example of this comes from the images you'll find in the gallery to your right.
Snapped at the Arctic Circle, these spyshots show a second-generation Panamera body riding on a jacked-up platform, while wearing electric propulsion warning stickers, as well as packing a charging port just after the passenger side front wheel.

Since we talked about the Mission E, Zuffenhausen's EV market hero, entering its testing phase back in July 2016, we expect this to be a test mule of the upcoming electron juice sipper.

Porsche doesn't make bets. Instead, these people act... German-like, do their homework extremely well and go straight for the target. As such, the Mission E is expected to be a game-changer, while adding at least 1,000 jobs in the process.

The rumor mill talks about a battery pack that will offer a range of 330 miles, with the four-door set to offer a 0 to 60 mph time of about 3.5 seconds. However, we could see even sweeter figures when the Mission E debuts, a move that's scheduled to take place before the end of the decade.

The 911's parent has already announced a dedicated charging network, one that will be compatible with Tesla vehicles.

Nevertheless, we could also be looking at a test mule for an electric or hybrid version of the upcoming Cayenne Coupe. We'll remind you that, in August last year, we saw a similar tester, albeit without the electric details mentioned above and we came to the conclusion the vehicle was a step towards bringing the sloping roof line version of the Cayenne to the market.

Based on the third generation of the German SUV, which should debut this year as a "normal" model, the Coupe version could land next year.

When it comes to such developments, we're not big fans of betting either, so we'll return with more info that brings more certainy as soon as we get our lens on it.
Porsche Mission E Porsche Cayenne Coupe Porsche SUV spyshots
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86