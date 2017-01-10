Is This the Porsche Mission E Prototype Testing at the Arctic Circle?

Porsche spsyhots are always fascinating, managing to hide key secrets in plain sight and the latest example of this comes from the images you'll find in the gallery to your right.





When it comes to such developments, we're not big fans of betting either, so we'll return with more info that brings more certainy as soon as we get our lens on it. Snapped at the Arctic Circle, these spyshots show a second-generation Panamera body riding on a jacked-up platform, while wearing electric propulsion warning stickers, as well as packing a charging port just after the passenger side front wheel.Since we talked about the Mission E , Zuffenhausen's EV market hero, entering its testing phase back in July 2016, we expect this to be a test mule of the upcoming electron juice sipper. Porsche doesn't make bets. Instead, these people act... German-like, do their homework extremely well and go straight for the target. As such, the Mission E is expected to be a game-changer, while adding at least 1,000 jobs in the process.The rumor mill talks about a battery pack that will offer a range of 330 miles, with the four-door set to offer a 0 to 60 mph time of about 3.5 seconds. However, we could see even sweeter figures when the Mission E debuts, a move that's scheduled to take place before the end of the decade.The 911's parent has already announced a dedicated charging network, one that will be compatible with Tesla vehicles.Nevertheless, we could also be looking at a test mule for an electric or hybrid version of the upcoming Cayenne Coupe. We'll remind you that, in August last year, we saw a similar tester, albeit without the electric details mentioned above and we came to the conclusion the vehicle was a step towards bringing the sloping roof line version of the Cayenne to the market.Based on the third generation of the German, which should debut this year as a "normal" model, the Coupe version could land next year.When it comes to such developments, we're not big fans of betting either, so we'll return with more info that brings more certainy as soon as we get our lens on it.