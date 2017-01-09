autoevolution

Fully-Loaded 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Will Cost Just Shy of $50,000

 
Freshly showcased in public on the American market, the all-new Volkswagen Atlas will start from just about $30,000.
Don’t rush to the nearest VW dealer to get one just yet, as sales start this spring. The production model was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show this weekend, where it marked its American premiere. Atlas will be the name of this model only on the U.S. market, as other countries will get the same car under a different nameplate.

The idea was to have an easy to pronounce name for American customers, while also giving the U.S. division of Volkswagen a chance to promote it differently. The base version of the Atlas will have a 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder gasoline engine, and it will only power the front wheels.

Meanwhile, a fully-loaded Atlas, complete with a VR6 engine, all-wheel-drive, and the SEL trim level, is expected to retail at $48,000 or thereabout. The values presented in this article have been disclosed to those at Motor1 by Volkswagen representatives. The German company has yet to publish a press release regarding the pricing of the 2018 Atlas so that some values might change until its market release.

Regardless, the values presented should provide potential customers an idea of how much money would they need to buy one. Volkswagen probably hopes that it might make some people wait for the Atlas for a bit instead of ordering one of its rivals these days. The German brand has big plans with crossovers and SUVs, especially in the American market, where it does not intend to sell new diesel models in the next few years.

With the advent of electric automobiles, and the increasing popularity of hybrids, VW might not sell diesel engines in the USA ever. Within the next three years, Volkswagen has two new utility vehicles planned for launch in the U.S., and these come on top of the Atlas and the three-row Tiguan. We expect to hear more about them as this year moves closer to its end.
