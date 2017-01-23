Evoque Cabrio by Kahn Is an Orange Range Rover

We haven't shown you a Kahn project in what seems like forever. However, the Brits have really cracked it this time with an orange Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet that's guaranteed to get all the attention.

SUV

The roofless Evoque is the third body style and as of its launch in 2016, the only open-top premium compact... unless Landwind has copied it. Land Rover even says it's responsible for part of their sales boost last year.As shocking as this might sound, it could mean that pretty soon, the convertible SUV could become a common sight, especially back at home. So the customization from Kahn arrives just in time.Before we say anything else, let's get one thing clear: this particular Range Rover Evoque Convertible with the Project Kahn LE package is available for sale now, priced at £66,875. That's optioned out Porsche 718 Boxster S money for something you're never going to come across again.The LE pack's biggest pieces are the bumpers with integrated vents and mesh inserts. The front also features the signature LE grille with 3D mesh insert. At the back, there is a boot lid spoiler and a pair of twin central Crosshair exhaust tailpipes, the trademark of Kahn.On the stance side, Kahn brought a bespoke lowering spring set to the table. They also installed 9.5x22-liter RS alloy wheels in Satin Black. They will look totally sick, just as long as you stay extra-carful about curbing them.A convertible without a bold interior statement is nothing. This one has front and rear seats that are trimmed with Herringbone leather upholstery, in black with white edging and contrasting stitching. The dashboard, door armrests, and glovebox are trimmed with quilted and perforated leather with contrasting stitching as well, while the instrument binnacle top has given Alcantara inserts.Before buying, you should know that this is an HSE Dynamic spec car with satellite navigation, rear-view camera, and a Meridian sound system. It's powered by the popular engine choice in Britain, the 2.0-liter TD4 with 180 hp.