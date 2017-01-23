autoevolution

Evoque Cabrio by Kahn Is an Orange Range Rover

 
23 Jan 2017, 19:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
We haven't shown you a Kahn project in what seems like forever. However, the Brits have really cracked it this time with an orange Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet that's guaranteed to get all the attention.
The roofless Evoque is the third body style and as of its launch in 2016, the only open-top premium compact SUV... unless Landwind has copied it. Land Rover even says it's responsible for part of their sales boost last year.

As shocking as this might sound, it could mean that pretty soon, the convertible SUV could become a common sight, especially back at home. So the customization from Kahn arrives just in time.

Before we say anything else, let's get one thing clear: this particular Range Rover Evoque Convertible with the Project Kahn LE package is available for sale now, priced at £66,875. That's optioned out Porsche 718 Boxster S money for something you're never going to come across again.

The LE pack's biggest pieces are the bumpers with integrated vents and mesh inserts. The front also features the signature LE grille with 3D mesh insert. At the back, there is a boot lid spoiler and a pair of twin central Crosshair exhaust tailpipes, the trademark of Kahn.

On the stance side, Kahn brought a bespoke lowering spring set to the table. They also installed 9.5x22-liter RS alloy wheels in Satin Black. They will look totally sick, just as long as you stay extra-carful about curbing them.

A convertible without a bold interior statement is nothing. This one has front and rear seats that are trimmed with Herringbone leather upholstery, in black with white edging and contrasting stitching. The dashboard, door armrests, and glovebox are trimmed with quilted and perforated leather with contrasting stitching as well, while the instrument binnacle top has given Alcantara inserts.

Before buying, you should know that this is an HSE Dynamic spec car with satellite navigation, rear-view camera, and a Meridian sound system. It's powered by the popular engine choice in Britain, the 2.0-liter TD4 with 180 hp.
Range Rover Evoque Cabrio Range Rover Kahn Design land rover
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our LAND ROVER Testdrives:

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport70
2015 Range Rover Sport Supercharged84
2014 Range Rover Sport76
Range Rover Supercharged77
KAHN RANGE ROVER76
Range Rover 79
Range Rover Evoque Coupe71
Range Rover Sport66