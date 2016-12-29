autoevolution

Brabus 700 G63 AMG 6x6 Finds Possibly the Only Worthy Drag Race Adversary

 
Few powerful cars look as out of place on a drag strip as the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6. The Collosus does tick a few of the check-boxes that make a car suitable for this type of activity - twin turbo V8 engine, all-wheel-drive - but it all ends with the vehicle's size and body shape.
Speaking of body shape, this car right here takes its ridiculousness one step further. As if the preposterous ride height of the 6x6 wasn't bad enough, or the fact it has six wheels (covered in off-road tires, no less), this particular car also comes with the head of an African buffalo sticking out on top.

Why? Well, we fail to find a viable connection, but since the vehicle is essentially an advertising billboard on wheels, the answer is probably very simple: to attract as much attention as possible. Yeah, we know, a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 doesn't need any help with that, but apparently not everybody agrees.

We keep referring to the 6x6 by its original name, but this beast is actually a Brabus. That means the 5.5-liter twin turbo V8 engine now has 700 horsepower and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft). Those are more than decent numbers for any car, but for the G63 AMG 6x6, they barely make it fast.

It is loud, however, and we can only imagine that only half of that sound came out from the engine bay and side exhausts, with the rest of it stemming from the completely bogus choice of tires.

So, if any decent sports car would make mince meat on the drag strip out of the behemoth, what kind of an opponent did it race against? Well, proably the only other vehicle out there that managed to come close to the 6x6 in terms of being in the wrong place.

It's a Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, a car weighing 2.6 tons (5,800 lbs) powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine churning out a mere 460 hp and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. Ironically enough, the car is branded with SaveThePlanet AG logo, which is the last thing you'll do if you take it drag racing. Or to any other activity, for that matter.

Who won? You're going to have to watch the clip below for that.

