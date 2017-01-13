autoevolution
AWD Dodge Challenger GT Goes to Alaska for Commercials

 
"There's a place in America where you can almost see Russia, which means there's a place in Russia where you can definitely hear America," says this commercial for the only AWD muscle cars out there, shot in Alaska of all place.
Dodge might be at the bottom of some reliability surveys, but it's at the top of the list of coolest domestic brands, undiluted by what the import manufacturers have to say. And now, you can have cars shaped like they came from the 70s with all-weather capabilities. What took them so long?

Dear Dodge, please give up on making CGI commercials. Just film an hour-long drift video in Alaska and I promise to watch it twice. Heck, if you need a driver, I might be willing to give up one of my toes to frostbite.

All things considered, this is a sensible machine, adding traction where people thought none was needed. But we're not surprised people in the Snowbelt want a V6, no a Hellcat.

More specifically, we're dealing with the Pentastar 3.6-liter from the SXT, capable of offering 305 horsepower at 6,350 rpm and 268 lb-ft of torque from 4,800 rpm. The standard, an 8-speed TorqueFlight auto is offered. It's the only thing you'll ever see, as a Chrysler spokesperson said no manual or V8 would be offered on the AWD Challenger.

Going from the regular Challenger to the GT increases the price to $33,395, making the Alaskan explorer more expensive than SRT. The official mpg numbers also go down from 30 on the highway to 27 and from 19 in the city to 18.

The price hike isn't just down to the AWD, as the Challenger GT comes standard with a $995 interior pack that adds Alcantara seats, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, and a hot steering wheel. At the business end, you will find 19-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires. In the videos, you might also notice a bulging hood, LED headlights, and taillights, plus a trunk lid spoiler.





