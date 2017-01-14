Alfa Romeo 4C Soldiers On For 2017 MY, No Major Changes Were Made

Internally referred to as Tipo 960, the 4C is the first mass-produced Alfa Romeo to re-enter the hard-knock auto market known as the United States
. Mind you, the mid-engine sports car doesn’t sell all that well Stateside due to a flurry of reasons.
First of all, you might want to know how many 4Cs were sold: 91 units in 2014, 670 units in 2015, and 492 units in 2016. The downward trend is no coincidence either. Alfa Romeo
hasn’t updated the 4C since it was launched, and neither did it make it more exciting for the 2017 model year.
For 2017, the retail price mirrors that of the 2016 model year: $55,900 excluding the $1,595 destination charge. And just like ever, the pricing applies for a black/gray cloth interior, 17-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminum wheels, a twin-clutch transmission that’s not exactly the most exciting DCT out there to row gears with, and a 1.75-liter turbo four-banger engine.
I’m aware that the 4C is light thanks to its carbon fiber construction and lack of power steering. I’m also aware that it’s less practical than a teeny handbag
. But the truth of the matter is, the Alfa Romeo 4C is a specialty item for people who don’t want to run with the pack. “It’s an Alfa Romeo! It has character and it looks like a goddess,”
they may say, after which they may groan about how bad their backs ache due to the harsh ride. Don’t get me wrong: I adore Alfa Romeo as a brand and modern models such as the awe-inspiring Giulia Quadrifoglio. What I do not, however, are its too many flaws.
Letting the 4C survive for yet another model year is Alfa Romeo trying to milk it until its new sports car is ready to be unveiled. Currently known as the Tipo 963 Coupe
, the model is expected to act as the successor of the Brera. The Tipo 963 Spider is also on the cards, and it’s meant to replace the Spider.
It’s common sense to expect the new sports car family to be underpinned by the Giorgio platform and be offered with the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that made its debut in the Giulia Quadrifoglio
. If this will be the case indeed, then Alfa Romeo definitely needs to use the 6C moniker for the two of them.