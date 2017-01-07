26YO Subaru WRX STI Owner Totals Ferrari 458 in Colorado, Causes $270,000 Damage

When somebody who normally drives a car with less than, say 400 hp, rents a supercar and goes canyon carving, you can easily feel the crash tension in the air. On certain occasions, that tension turns into an actual crash and, sadly, the Ferrari drive we're here to show you is one of the examples that illustrate this.





This Ferrari 458-bashing adventure is packed with stereotypes, from the age of the customer (the man was 26 when the accident happened) to his daily, namely a Subaru Impreza WRX STI.The Scooby driver decided to rent a 458 Italia back in August 2015, with a female friend, who may or may not be his SO (anymore), riding shotgun. Well, even the passenger's warnings and screams, which came right before the driver crashed totaled the supercar, deserve the "textbook" tag.As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the driver, who was part of a three-supercar convoy enjoying the mountain roads over in Golden, Colorado, dipped into the V8 potential of the Fezza like it was nothing.It didn't take long before a rather tight corner saw the supercar understeering into the guardrail. And while the occupants were safe, the Maranello machine was wrecked.The wide angle of the on-board GoPro won't allow you to accurately estimate the velocity of the thing. However, according to Redditor alexbro001 , who works for the company that used to own the 458, the guy entered a 30 mph turn at about three times that speed."It caused a lot more damage than what you can see in the photos. There was extensive body damage, structural damage, and the interior was torn up from the airbags deploying. It was in rough shape," the Redditor explains.The damage sustained by the mid-engined exotic was estimated at $270,000. It was all covered by the 26-year-old's insurance, but we don't even want to think about how his file looked after the accident.And when we're talking about entry speed errors such as the one above, there isn't any room for discussing driving maneuvers that could've saved the day....