2018 Toyota Supra Renderings Seem Spot On, Show F1 Car Nose

 
30 Jan 2017, 21:38 UTC ·
by
The 2018 Toyota Supra is currently in the final stages of its development and it seems the Internet just can wait for the Japanese automaker to bake its sportscar pie. As such, we now get to show you some renderings that seem to be spot on, thus temporarily quenching our thirst for the fifth incarnation of the machine.
A group of aficionados over at the Supra Mk V Forum came up with these pixel manipulations using the spyshots of the machine (you know, the ones showing the Coca-Cola bottle shape of the thing) as a starting point - aside from this white portrait of the 2018 Supra, the pixel wielders also delivered the new Supra in other hues.

In our book, one of the most striking features in these images is the F1 car nose of the thing, which we hope will show up on the actual machine, despite Toyota being out of the Great Circus for quite some time now - you can set a reminder for October, as Toyota should introduce a concept of the upcoming supra at the Tokyo Motor Show, with the production model set to follow shortly.

The renderings also borrow a few Toyobaru elements and we also see certain goodies that come from the FT-1 concepts the Japanese automaker has teased us with.

The production car is expected to be built in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr, alongside its sister, namely the BMW Z5. Unofficial talk also mentions the Supra name being tied to the coupe body style, while the Bavarians will stick to the roadster formula that will allow the newcomer to play the role of a Z4 successor.

With motivation coming from BMW, the Supra should pack at least two engine options. While entry-level models will use a turbo-four, the models you'll actually want are set to borrow the German carmaker's B58 3.0-lliter straight-six, which currently animates the M240i, for instance.

However, Toyota is expected to sprinkle some electric assistance over the new Supra, so we should end up with a hybrid offering as a range topper. So the hue in this rendering only seems natural...
