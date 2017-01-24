autoevolution

2018 Toyota Supra Pre-Production Prototype Shows Its Coca-Cola Bottle Shape

 
24 Jan 2017
Earlier today, we showed you a BMW Z5 prototype that displayes the production details of the roadster and now the time has come to discuss the Bimmer's fixed-roof twin, namely the fifth-generation Toyota Supra.
The spyshots you can find in the gallery to your right bring us the pre-production body of the Supra and the Coca-Cola profile is obvious, from the double-bubble roof, to the prominent "tail" of the thing.

Heck, given the extreme visual appeal of the FT-1 Concept that previewed the Supra, it's only normal for the two-seater to display such a tempting silhouette - here's to hoping the concept's sexy features don't get entirely diluted en route to the showroom.

The cladding covering the prototype doesn't help with identifying the specific details of the model and yet we see a nod to the fourth-generation Supra, which still enjoys a massive fan base, when it comes to the outer shape of the taillights.

As with the BMW Z5, the Supra's engine compartment will be occupied by at least two powerplants. We're talking about a two-liter turbo-four, as well as the Bavarian automaker's new B58 3.0-liter straight-six. Nevertheless, the rumor mill talks about Toyota doing its hybrid thing for the range-topping Supra, which could bring the overall output of the sportscar to anywhere between 400 and 500 ponies.

To get an idea on the sportscars' dimensions, we can use the overly compact size of the BMW Z4 in a comparison, with the twins discussed here set to be a notch larger.

Rumors talk about the duo set to be produced at Magna Steyr's plant in Austria, with the combined volume expected to sit at around 60,000 units per year.

At least one of the two machines could be introduced by the end of the year and we should get to see both landing in showrooms across the world in 2018.
