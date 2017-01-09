2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante Makes Spyshot Debut with Huge Wing

The calendar still showed "2016" when we saw the Lamborghini Huracan Performante playing in the snow for the first time. As it turns out, Sant'Agata Bolognese engineers started testing the Huracan Spyder Performante while we were busy with the New Year celebrations and we now have the first spyshots for you.





Mirroring the visual changes we've seen on the Huracan Performante Coupe prototype (this was spied alongside the Spyder Performante), the Spyder comes with more aggressive front and rear fascias. The same can be said about the transition from the moderately-sized active rear wing of the "standard" Huracan to a massive fixed unit.



Also, the engine cover styling seems to have been updated, as the gym visit of the supercar (more on that below) requires improvements on the fresh air front.



The center-lock wheels on the fixed-roof Performante aren't present on the Spyder prototype seen here. However, given the fact that the Coupe prototypes took quite a while before switching to the one-nut rims, we could see the canvas top supercar going down this path in the future.



On the tech front, the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter heart of the Huracan will be pushed towards 650 hp. In the process, the V10 will become even more vocal, as we noticed when the Coupe test cars



More importantly, as highlighted by the performance manifesto Lamborghini released back in 2010, the exotic carmaker is prioritizing weight reduction over massive horsepower bumps in its quest to deliver ever-increasing velocity numbers.



Thus, the Performante badge will bring a noticeable diet, with the rumor mill talking about the Huracan one-upping the 150 lbs weight loss of the Gallardo Superleggera. You can expect a scale footprint improvement of up to 200 lbs (90 kg).



If only Lamborghini would offer the rally-style extra lights adorning the nose of the 2018 Huracan Spyder Performante prototype's nose as a winter option... Back in the days of the Gallardo , the Performante name was reserved for the Spyder, while the Coupe received the Superleggera moniker. As part of Lamborghini's new nameplate strategy , though, both the open-sky and the fixed-roof incarnations of the Huracan should wear the Performante badge.Mirroring the visual changes we've seen on the Huracan Performante Coupe prototype (this was spied alongside the Spyder Performante), the Spyder comes with more aggressive front and rear fascias. The same can be said about the transition from the moderately-sized active rear wing of the "standard" Huracan to a massive fixed unit.Also, the engine cover styling seems to have been updated, as the gym visit of the supercar (more on that below) requires improvements on the fresh air front.The center-lock wheels on the fixed-roof Performante aren't present on the Spyder prototype seen here. However, given the fact that the Coupe prototypes took quite a while before switching to the one-nut rims, we could see the canvas top supercar going down this path in the future.On the tech front, the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter heart of the Huracan will be pushed towards 650 hp. In the process, the V10 will become even more vocal, as we noticed when the Coupe test cars flew low on the Nurburgring last year.More importantly, as highlighted by the performance manifesto Lamborghini released back in 2010, the exotic carmaker is prioritizing weight reduction over massive horsepower bumps in its quest to deliver ever-increasing velocity numbers.Thus, the Performante badge will bring a noticeable diet, with the rumor mill talking about the Huracan one-upping the 150 lbs weight loss of the Gallardo Superleggera. You can expect a scale footprint improvement of up to 200 lbs (90 kg).If only Lamborghini would offer the rally-style extra lights adorning the nose of the 2018 Huracan Spyder Performante prototype's nose as a winter option...