Lamborghini Aventador S vs. 2018 Huracan Performante Prototype Sound Comparison

At least for the moment, Lamborghini remains the only important name on the supercar scene that's entirely committed to natural aspiration, so when talking about a sound comparison involving the recently-released 2017 Aventador S and next year's Huracan Performante, you can expect a stunning decibel fest.
The piece of footage at the bottom of the page offers us just that, as the clip brings together the prototypes of the two Raging Bulls. The mid-engined test cars have been one of the hottest machines to lap the Nurburgring during the industry testing days this year, so we're enjoying sweet memories here.

If you're willing to go with us into the betting area, we'll mention that we could expect the Huracan Performante to feel more extreme than the Aventador S and we're referring to the overall driving experience here.

That's because the S brings the mid-cycle revamp of the Aventador, with the 740 hp output being a sign that the newcomer, isn't 100 percent as spicy as the 750-pony Superveloce version - we'll get to find out once it's time for Aventador S reviews, as we could only get to meet the V12 animal over the web for now.

As for the Performante, this plays of the role of the meanest Huracan in town, which is why we have the expectations mentioned above.

Sant'Agata Bolognese is going though a bit of identity change at the moment, a move that may or may not be linked to its new CEO, ex-Ferrari F1 boss Stephano Domenicali and the Huracan line-up is the best example of this.

After the Huracan RWD Spyder recently showed us the Italians are ready to drop the numerical part of the V10 machine's nomenclature, the Performante marks a departure from the Superleggera path we expected - truth be told, the designation has also been used for the Gallardo, where the Spyder Performante could partially be considered as an open-top version of the Superleggera's second coming.

Returning to the prototype soundtrack brawl delivered by the clip below, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before letting the... V22 adventure take over.

