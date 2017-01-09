autoevolution

2018 Audi SQ5 Debuts in Detroit, Doesn't Look as Good as GLC 43

 
9 Jan 2017, 22:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi has one of the best displays at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. The Q8 concept could be one of the big stars of the show. However, the same cannot be said about the SQ5, which is not one of Audi's best efforts in the performance department.
I know the SQ5 is not supposed to be the ultimate performance SUV. But back in the days of the B7, seeing the S4 sedan sent chills down my spine.

I think the cosmetic problems originate from two sources. First, the Q5 doesn't look that good. Neither does a regular VW Golf, but the GTI has a certain presence. The second source of problems is that Audi hasn't updated the "S" design language fully. People are never going to count how many bars you've got in your grille or notice the silver mirrors.

I'm sure that the SQ5 will surprise us in the corners, though, as Audi's latest suspension technology can keep up with Porsche. But under the hood is not the most inspiring engine. They've switched from a supercharged V6 to a turbocharged one with a maximum output of 354 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque from as low as 1,370 rpm.

Steady improvements aren't enough, not when Mercedes has a twin-turbo in its better looking GLC 43 AMG model and BMW's X4 M40i packs an almighty punch. The 0 to 60 time of the SQ5 is 5.1 seconds, 0.4 seconds slower than the X4, which by the way is based on old technology.

The interior isn't that special either. People say that Audi makes the best interiors, and in some cases they are right. But the SQ5 is covered in rubber-style soft plastic everywhere, with only some weird carbon fiber to lift the atmosphere. I mean, have you ever seen how crazy Mercedes gets even in its mild AMG models? Even though the layout is the same, the S5 Cabriolet that's also being shown in Detroit has a much more eye-catching cabin.
2018 Audi SQ5 Audi SQ5 2017 Detroit Auto Show
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68