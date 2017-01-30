2017 Opel Grandland X Caught Cold-Weather Testing

Having replaced the Meriva MPV with the Crossland X
sport utility vehicle, Opel is now looking forward to yet another SUV: the Grandland X. Already confirmed to debut in 2017, the all-new model looks pretty much ready for production.
The carparazzi spotted this particular prototype in the north of Sweden, a place where many automakers go to find out how their cars fare in sub-zero weather. In the Grandland X’s case, it appears that the compact-sized crossover can keep its own with a nice set of winter tires. Not bad for what is, in essence, a FWD
-only crossover built on Groupe PSA
’s EMP2 platform.
Essentially an Opel-badged take on the Peugeot 3008
, the Grandland X is rumored to go into production later this year in France, at PSA’s Sochaux plant where the 3008 is made. Despite the shared backbone, the Opel could make a discordant note from its French sibling in terms of engine options. More to the point, Opel might go with its own selection of powerplants.
Even if General Motors and PSA would share engines for their C-segment crossovers, the Grandland X doesn’t have what it takes to take on more popular models in the compact SUV
segment. Think Qashqai
and Kadjar
. If proven true, the lack of AWD
will be the Grandland X’s biggest snag.
All hope is not lost, though. EMP2 was designed with electrification in mind, which is why the rumor mill insists some kind of hybrid powertrain could be added at some point. Only time will tell, however, if PSA and General Motors
will be able to make a case for hybridized 3008s and Grandland Xs.
As things stand now, only the Mokka X can be fitted with all-wheel-drive. In 2019, however, a three-row, seven-seat SUV
will be added to the lineup, all-wheel-drive and everything. The yet-unnamed model will share many components with Opel’s mid-size sedan, the Insignia Grand Sport.