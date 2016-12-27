2002 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S vs 2016 Carrera 4S Highway Drag Races Bring Surprise

The 996 incarnation of the Porsche 911 gets its fair share of hate on Zuffenhausen-related forums, but the now-senior Porscha is actually a splendid machine. We're here to deliver the most recent example of this, which comes in the form of a comparison that also involves a brand spanking new 911.





The clip comes from Nick Murray, a man who achieved his YouTube fame back in 2014 after his lemon 911 story that determined Porsche to deliver an official response - after an overly long list of issues with his 991 Carrera S, the German automaker offered to replace Nick's car.The guy has been through a bit of a BMW M phase meanwhile, but you really can't get the 911 out of a man, which is why he is now back in the Porscha camp.For his latest clip, the YouTuber delivers the said comparo, which involves Carrera 4S models. As usual with Nick's clips, we get a complete approach, so don't let the "drag race" part of the title above trick you into believing this is a speed-only battle.Instead, the 996 and the 991.2 battle on many fronts and those of you who haven't zoomed in on such topics so far will be surprised to see how well the 1998-introduced sportscar performs nowadays.Speaking of which, if the $20,000 entry price for a 996 still seems like too much, you might want to check out the 996 part-sharing first-gen Boxster. Nick also mentions the 986 Boxster and the ownership costs clip he's talking about has been covered in this story.As those of you following our 996 stories know, another YouTuber who has fallen in love with the senior Neunelfer is Mat from Carwow. In fact, the Brit has recently bought a 996 and is now enjoying life with his Porscha. This is an excellent example of living out one's 911 dream on a relatively tight budget, which sometimes involves more or less orthodox aftermarket solutions