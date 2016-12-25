autoevolution

This Guy Will Cut into Your Porsche 911 Exhaust For Pocket Money, a Sound Hack

 
25 Dec 2016, 15:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We're pretty sure that Santa receives tons of Porsche 911 requests every year and yet the safest way to adorn you garage with such a Neunelfer is to go for that special piggy bank that will allow you to grab, say, a 996-generation 911.
The 996 has now reached that sweet spot where the always-slow Porsche depreciation finally allows the rear-engined model to be within many enthusiasts' reach and yet the sportscar remains fresh enough to be able to deliver pleasing performance.

And one of the enthusiasts who are talking full advantage of the said scheme is Mat Watson. The Carwow journo grabbed a 911 Carrera earlier this year, buying the car straight from a British Porsche dealer after doing tons of homework.

The 996 has its drawbacks, though, among which we find the rather tame exhaust soundtrack. Mat decided it was time to do something about the voice of his Porsche and was prepared to gift the 3.4-liter flat-six heart of his car with an aftermarket muffler.

However, once again turning to online research, Mat came up with a much more affordable solution.

"Known as the Gundo Hack, it consists of a welding a small bypass pipe between the inlet and outlet pipes of the standard mufflers. This allows some of the exhaust gasses to bypass the sound deadening muffler thereby changing the tone and volume of the car's exhaust note. The modification essentially mimics the official Porsche Sports Exhaust. However, there is no switchable valve so the exhaust is permanently in sports mode," Mat explains in the YouTube description of the video below.

The clip allows us to check out the before & after soundtrack of the Neunelfer, thankfully going from the cold start and static revving to take-offs.

The only issue with such a job is that the always-fierce nature of the exhaust threatens the grand tourer side of the 911, as it can become bothering during highway trips, so perhaps you should consider investing in a valve-gifted system that offers a dual aural personality.

Porsche 911 Porsche sportscar custom exhaust
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86