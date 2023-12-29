The Zeekr 007 Is the World's Fastest Charging EV: 380 Miles in 15 Minutes

Wasting time at the charging station until your electric car gets enough electricity for your next drive is indeed disheartening. But there is a car that can help you get rid of that because it is able to drive from Washington to Boston after spending 15 minutes at the charging station
The Zeekr 007, with no connection whatsoever with the British Secret Service agent, is a mid-size sedan with impressive figures. Ready to compete with the Tesla Model 3, the Chinese EV is underpinned by an 800-volt architecture and is built on the PMA2+ platform.
It measures 191.5 inches (4,865 millimeters) in length, 74.8 inches (1,900 millimeters) in width, and is 57.1 inches (1,450 millimeters) tall, sporting a wheelbase of 2,928 millimeters.
The model is powered by either a silicon carbide motor mounted on the rear axle or a dual-motor powertrain. The single-motor variant comes with 416 horsepower and 326 lb-ft (440 Nm), while the all-wheel drive does 637 horsepower and 524 lb-ft (710 Nm) of torque.
The rear-wheel drive accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 5.4 seconds, while the all-wheel drive only takes 2.8 seconds for the same run.
Customers can select one of the two battery options. The entry-level variant gets the 75-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Golden Battery, which is able to store enough energy for up to 428 miles (688 kilometers) in the generous CLTC test cycle. With a peak charging power of 500 kW, the pack can add 311 miles (500 kilometers) of range in just 15 minutes.
There is also a larger battery available. The CATL-sourced 100-kWh Qilin battery has a capacity of 100 kWh and provides the vehicle with 541 miles (870 kilometers) of range. The unit is capable of getting enough energy for a drive of 379 miles (610 kilometers) in just 15 minutes. Zeekr claims that it is the fastest among the production electric cars.
It must be one of the reasons Zeekr has already received 51,569 orders in the last 40 days. The Tesla Model 3 rival entered production last week, and deliveries are slated to start in January.
The entry-level version starts at 209,900 yuan, which is the equivalent of $29,526. At the opposite end of the lineup sits the Zeekr 007 Performance AWD which starts at 299,900 yuan, which translates to $42,367 at the current exchange rates.
Zeekr operates 401 fast charging stations with 2,261 charging poles in China. Each features a minimum power of 360 kW. The target is to set up 1,000 charging stations in 2024 and 10,000 charging poles by 2026. The company representatives say that charging should be as convenient as going to the convenience shop, and that is what they are trying to do.
Zeekr has not yet penetrated the US market, but the Chinese carmaker’s models 001 and X are available in European markets such as Sweden and the Netherlands.
