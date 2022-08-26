YouTuber Gambles on a Sight Unseen Mercedes-AMG C63 With Engine Issues, Outcome Is Tragic

If you have some experience flipping cars, you understand sight unseen cars can be a bad idea, especially if it comes with engine-related issues. Alex Palmeri of LegitStreetCars YouTube channel recently bought a 2009 Mercedes-AMG C63 for $16,000. The unfortunate bit is that it was listed with a troubled engine, and worse, it was 800 miles away. He made a bold decision and booked a one-way plane ticket, hoping to drive it back.

