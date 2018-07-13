Wrap Your Key Fob in Foil to Prevent Thieves from Stealing Your Car

More on this:

1 BMW Executive Dreams of a Keyless Car Future

2 Tesla Model S Driver Gets Stuck in the Desert and It's Not Why You Might Think

3 Guy Throws Key Fob Out of Car, Presses Stop Button While Driving as Experiment

4 Volvo's XC90 SUV Has A Red Key, It Comes With Speed And Volume Restrictions

5 i8 Key Fob with 2.2" Display Brought Out by BMW at 2015 CES