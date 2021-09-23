World’s Most Powerful Automated Telescope Blows Your Mind With Its 61-Megapixel Sensor

Space seems more accessible than ever, even to civilians like us. But, until you can actually take a trip to space, you can feel you’re there thanks to this incredible new telescope. It’s fascinating how far advanced technology can take you, as long as you can afford it.
All sorts of advanced satellites are being launched frequently, and the James Webb telescope promises to be the most powerful one ever launched into space. You can now enjoy your own mini-observatory at home. Renowned telescope manufacturer Vaonis has launched its most recent creation, which blows all the rest out of the water.
The Vaonis Hyperia takes astronomical observation and astrophotography to the next level. Thanks to Sony’s most advanced sensor, the IMX455 full-frame monochrome sensor, Hyperia offers a stunning 61-million-pixel image definition. Compare this to the Vaonis previous models’ 6,4 Mpx and 2,1 Mpx, and you’ll get an idea of this telescope’s incredible power.
Plus, Vaonis used an evolutionary technology that allows you to replace the sensor with the latest technology, so that it will always be up to date.
This powerful telescope is made of the same alloy used in the aerospace industry, called Zicral, for top performance and maximum resistance. The Direct Drive motorization, also used for major observatories, offers optimal pointing speeds and sidereal tracking. In other words, Hyperia sports the best components on the market.
The highly-advanced capabilities of the Sony sensor are enhanced by the telescope’s optical system, with a 150 mm apochromatic refractor, for the best astrophotography. Imagine not only being able to capture images of nebulae, star clusters and the moon, but doing so with an unprecedented level of detail and clarity.
Another amazing thing aboyt Hyperia is that it’s automated. You can choose what you want to photograph, in advance, then let the telescope work its magic overnight. Also, thanks to its integrated heating element and cooled camera, it can perform in any temperature conditions.
The 165 lbs (75 kg) telescope comes in three gorgeous finishes (grey, silver and matte white), and it’s enabled for high-performance connectivity. As expected, your private “Hubble” requires quite a big investment - $52,000 (€45,000), but it literally brings the Universe at your fingertips.
