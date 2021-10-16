World's Largest Collection of Auto Cigarette Lighters Is A Hot Orange Blast from the Past

The first version was a very shady-looking piece of electrical wizardry that looked like a home-wired lamp cord attached to a primitive reel.
In practice and as they developed, the car cigarette lighter became a coiled nichrome wire heated until it glowing by electrical current. Then, as the driver pushed in the cigarette lighter, it made contact with two points in an electric receptacle, allowing the current to heat the coil.
The Lincoln L model - introduced in 1920 - was a luxury vehicle powered by a 358 cubic-inch V8 engine, and it was priced at $4,300. It also featured the ‘cigar lighter’ that extended from a reel to reach any location within the car’s interior.
socket to power up a smartphone.
But back in the day, the car cigarette lighter represented perhaps the first must-have automotive option, and it came along well before anyone dreamed of having an FM radio or air conditioning.
The inventor of the first electric ‘cigar lighter’ was once Fredrich Wilhelm, and he first registered his invention as a patent during the 1880s. However, as smoking cigarettes really didn't take off until the years following WWI, the lighter for cars was slow in coming.
In 1919, J.M. Morris registered a design for a spring-loaded “electrical lighting device for cigars and the like,” and it was essentially the version us, older folks are familiar with featured a knob with a coiled heating element on at the end provided a thoroughly dangerous-looking orange glow. Once plugged into a 12v socket, the lighter would pop out and be ready to take care of unhealthy but oh-so-satisfying and reliable business.
And all those lighter sockets came in handy when it was time to repurpose the lighter socket for all manner of portable electronic devices such as the suitcase-sized ‘portable’ car phones.
In an ironic twist, nearly every car on the market comes with the sockets, but no longer includes the lighters which made them necessary.
But as with nearly all items from the past, the lighters are now objects of interest for collectors for their nostalgic value. One auction house is, in fact, selling off what they say is “the world’s largest collection of car cigarette lighters” and they’re neatly presented on 10 boards.
The lighters have been mounted on 24" W x 36" H and 12" x 40" H. boards for display.
The ashtray and cigarette lighters once ubiquitous in all cars began to disappear from dashboards during the 1990s.
In practice and as they developed, the car cigarette lighter became a coiled nichrome wire heated until it glowing by electrical current. Then, as the driver pushed in the cigarette lighter, it made contact with two points in an electric receptacle, allowing the current to heat the coil.
The Lincoln L model - introduced in 1920 - was a luxury vehicle powered by a 358 cubic-inch V8 engine, and it was priced at $4,300. It also featured the ‘cigar lighter’ that extended from a reel to reach any location within the car’s interior.
socket to power up a smartphone.
But back in the day, the car cigarette lighter represented perhaps the first must-have automotive option, and it came along well before anyone dreamed of having an FM radio or air conditioning.
The inventor of the first electric ‘cigar lighter’ was once Fredrich Wilhelm, and he first registered his invention as a patent during the 1880s. However, as smoking cigarettes really didn't take off until the years following WWI, the lighter for cars was slow in coming.
In 1919, J.M. Morris registered a design for a spring-loaded “electrical lighting device for cigars and the like,” and it was essentially the version us, older folks are familiar with featured a knob with a coiled heating element on at the end provided a thoroughly dangerous-looking orange glow. Once plugged into a 12v socket, the lighter would pop out and be ready to take care of unhealthy but oh-so-satisfying and reliable business.
And all those lighter sockets came in handy when it was time to repurpose the lighter socket for all manner of portable electronic devices such as the suitcase-sized ‘portable’ car phones.
In an ironic twist, nearly every car on the market comes with the sockets, but no longer includes the lighters which made them necessary.
But as with nearly all items from the past, the lighters are now objects of interest for collectors for their nostalgic value. One auction house is, in fact, selling off what they say is “the world’s largest collection of car cigarette lighters” and they’re neatly presented on 10 boards.
The lighters have been mounted on 24" W x 36" H and 12" x 40" H. boards for display.
The ashtray and cigarette lighters once ubiquitous in all cars began to disappear from dashboards during the 1990s.