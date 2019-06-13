autoevolution
 

Driver Gets $575 Fine for Tossing Cigarette Butt Out the Window

13 Jun 2019
by
One driver from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada got a very costly lesson on why it’s never a good idea to smoke in your car. That is, if you do and toss the butts out the window.
There’s no law against smoking in your own car, unless what you’re smoking is also known as “the good stuff” and you’re someplace where that’s illegal. However, most countries have fines and penalties for tossing cigarette butts out the window, and if you do it in front of a police chief, it’s going to cost you.

It happened just recently in Victoria and the driver was fined for a “wildfire act,” as the tweet below shows. It comes from Victoria Police Chief Del Manak, who actually witnessed the driver tossing the butt out the window on Highway 17.

Del Manak showed no leniency for the guy.

“575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada,” the chief writes in a caption to the photo. “Happened in front of me on the hwy. When asked why, driver replied, ‘I didn't want my car to burn’ as he pointed to his cup holder in console. My response, ‘Then don't smoke in your car’.”

The post has gone viral since it went up, and for good reason. Both the driver’s gesture and his response show a lack of respect and consideration for everything else, from fellow motorists, authorities and the environment. Somehow, it’s ok for a forest to burn because he tossed a lit cigarette butt, but it’s uncool if his car did so if he put the butt out in the cup holder.

In one Twitter response Del Manak says he has nothing but respect for firefighters and the efforts that go into putting out a wildfire, hence his attitude towards cigarette butt tossers.

