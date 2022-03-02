World's First Infinity Train Is in the Works, Will Use Gravitational Energy to Recharge

In a global effort to decarbonize all our industries, two major companies now join forces to develop the world’s first Infinity Train. The battery-electric vehicle will use gravitational energy to recharge its batteries.
Back in January, one of the largest iron ore mining groups in the world announced its intention to acquire Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), the U.K.-based engineering and battery manufacturing company founded by the F1 team. We are talking about the Australians at Fortescue Metals Group, who bought WAE for over $222 million. The transaction was recently closed and the parties involved are already announcing the first project on the agenda: the first Infinity Train in the world.
To be more specific, it is a regenerating battery-electric iron ore train, which plans to use gravitational energy to fully recharge its battery on the downhill sections, as explained by Fortescue. The company announced it will invest around $50 million over the next two years, for studies and development costs for the Infinity Train.
Boasting the vehicle’s capacity to be the world’s most efficient battery-electric locomotive, the Infinity Train will remove the need for the installation of renewable energy generation and recharging infrastructure. That will make it a capital-efficient solution for getting rid of diesel and emissions from Fortescue’s rail operations, as stated by CEO Elizabeth Gaines.
WAE will continue to focus on making high-performance battery and electrification systems and will work side by side with Fortescue toward the common goal of tackling climate change by developing new, cleaner technologies. The Australian mining company announced that it aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2030.
The Infinity Train will join Fortescue’s green fleet which is also under development. The company’s “green projects” division, Fortescue Future Industries, is also working on the first vessel in the world to be powered by ammonia.
We don’t have a timeline yet for the Infinity Train, but we’ll keep you posted.
