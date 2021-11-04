World-Renowned Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Drives an Audi Q8

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio's go-to cars seem to be generally SUVs, and now her latest choice is one of the sexiest high rides out there: an Audi Q8, which she was seen driving as she took her dog to the vet.
In new pictures online, Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio returns to her car after taking her dog to the vet, which is quite a surprising choice for a supermodel with a net worth of $80 million.
Dressed casually in an aqua hoodie with purple leggings, she was out and about in Brentwood, California, with one of her dogs, several days after she attended several Halloween parties. This year, the supermodel wore a fairy outfit, which you can see in the attached post below, but also dressed up in sweatpants and sweatshirt similar to the outfits in Netflix’s massive Korean show Squid Game.
Given that Alessandra Ambrosio is the mother of two, and she has three dogs, she needs as much space as possible. So, her option was this luxurious, comfortable and spacious Audi Q8. The coupe SUV offers quite a lot of trunk space, having a capacity of 605 liters, reaching 1,755 liters when the backrest of the rear seats is folded down. The five-seater also has enough space for its passengers, with a lot of legroom. Headroom is not that generous though, but it's more than enough for Alessandra's kids and dogs.
It's impossible to guess which version Alessandra chose, but one thing is for sure. It is not the SQ8 with its 4.0-liter biturbo V8 and 500 horsepower.
The model-turned-actress seems to go for reliable SUVs. In the past, she was spotted behind the wheel of a Range Rover. When it comes to other luxury cars, she was also seen driving a Jaguar XF, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Mercedes-Benz G500.
Alessandra Ambrosio’s practical choice shows that, despite her salary, she goes for both luxury and safety. And, at 40 years old, she still looks good behind any wheel.
