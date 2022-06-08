Wizz Air and Airbus Start Exploring the Potential of Future Hydrogen-Based Operations

SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) is considered the best solution for advancing greener flights as soon as possible, but hydrogen is still seen as the ultimate solution in the long run. Therefore, while many aircraft operators are testing SAF for future operations, some are also focusing on paving the way for hydrogen-electric aircraft.
The Hungarian carrier Wizz Air has launched a long-term cooperation with Airbus regarding zero-emissions flight technology. Key.aero reports that the two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exploring hydrogen options. The goal is to have a better understanding on what’s needed for a future hydrogen ecosystem, from infrastructure and regulations to energy pricing.
Wizz Air is interested in integrating this alternative to conventional jet fuel into its ultra-low-cost business model, but this is a complex process that needs to first address the impact that hydrogen would have on the carrier’s fleet. Factors like the maximum range and the time required for refueling are some of the most important ones that need to be analyzed, as well as the ground operations and infrastructure.
“This momentous agreement with Airbus will advance sustainable aviation across the globe through development of ultra-efficient operations and business models of the future,” said Johan Eidhagen, chief people & environmental, social, and governance officer at Wizz Air, cited by Key.Aero.
Airbus is one of the biggest names in the industry that has actively researched the hydrogen alternative. A few years ago, it unveiled three aircraft concepts boasting the Zeroe technology, meaning that they would use hydrogen as fuel.
Two of them feature turbofan engines, while the third one has a turboprop configuration, equipped with modified gas-turbine engines. One of these concepts would be capable of carrying up to 200 passengers for more than 2,000 nautical miles (2,300 miles/3,700 km) using hydrogen. At the time, Airbus is researching the dedicated infrastructure and the best storage solutions for hydrogen.
Wizz Air is not the first major airline to team up with Airbus for hydrogen-related projects. Last year, Delta became the first U.S.-based airline to join the Zeroe project.
