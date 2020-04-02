Wheels Launches Self-Cleaning e-Bikes to Prevent COVID-19 Infection

The entire world has been impacted by the new Coronavirus pandemic, but analysts predict it may very well be the end of the electric scooter sharing services. Most companies in this domain have already retired their products from the streets, but Wheels is aiming for a comeback.
Wheels is an electric bike-share startup operating in several U.S. cities. Towards the end of last month, as most of the country went into lockdown to flatten the curve on the spread of COVID-19, it too stopped deploying its electric vehicles, for the obvious reasons: with so many people riding their scooters daily, it was impossible to guarantee they would not contribute to further spread the virus.
Then, Wheels came up with a different idea. Thanks to a partnership with NanoSeptic, it will be deploying their e-bikes (which are actually seated scooters) again. They will come with custom-made self-cleaning surfaces on the handlebars and the brake levers, which will literally eliminate the risk of infection with the new Coronavirus.
NanoSeptic makes “skins” that contain mineral nanocrystals powered by light. When any source of light hits these nanocrystals, it creates a “powerful and toxin-free oxidation reaction that continuously breaks down any organic contaminants at the microscopic level without the use of poisons, traditional heavy metals or dangerous chemicals.” NanoSeptic says its self-cleaning surfaces are more efficient in killing viruses and germs than bleach, without containing any of the harmful chemicals of the latter.
By having the handlebars and the brake levers on all Wheels e-bikes covered with these “skins,” riders will know for certain that their ride won’t put them at risk of infection. Wheels still promises to disinfect the rides as often as possible.
To further make the upgraded e-bikes more appealing, Wheels is also offering a new rental pricing plan for delivery workers and regular consumers, both starting at $29.99 a week or $89.99 a month.
“[We] strongly believe that Wheels is in a unique position to help our communities get through the current challenges,” the company says in a recent post on the official blog, on the topic of the “first-of-its-kind offering in the shared transportation space.”
“Unlike public transportation and car ride-sharing, which require multiple people to be in close proximity to one another, riding Wheels allows people to get to where they need to be while practicing appropriate social distancing,” the statement adds. With NanoSeptic surfaces, this can now be done safely, with minimal risk of infection.
