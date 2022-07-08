Webb Telescope Officially Enters Service on July 12th With First Image Release

The space agency announced today that the giant space observatory has "unprecedented and detailed views of the universe." The first images will be available on July 12th at 10:30 EDT. Besides reminding everyone about the event, NASA also announced what will we see in them.
So, suppose you're interested in looking back at about 290 million BCE (Before the Common Era). In that case, the American space agency has some "scientific images" of the Stephan's Quintet, a compact galaxy group from the Pegasus constellation. Its distance to Earth is 290 million light-years, so the soon-to-be-revealed images will show us how that cosmic object was some 70 million years before the dinosaurs appeared on our home planet.
Also featured in this world premiere gallery will be the Carina Nebula, a "star nursery" (a place in Cosmos where stars first form) that has produced a generous amount of larger-than-our-Sun massive stars. Just a mere 7,600 light-years away, this nebula's views will most definitely be out of this world.
Getting closer to Earth, the list of first celestial targets to be seen four days from now also includes WASP-96b (catchy name, we agree). This giant of a planet, discovered in 2014, has a very peculiar year of just 3.4 Earth days because that's how long it takes it to revolve around its star.
While NASA announced the premiere almost a month ago, it is just today that the Administration publicized the details about what we will see. Also, releasing these images will mark the official beginning of the observatory's science operations. Since past December, scientific teams have been using the James Webb telescope, the largest, most powerful, and most complex space science telescope ever built.. The large mirror, near- to mid-infrared sensitivity, and high-resolution imaging and spectroscopic capabilities allow astronomers to search for the first galaxies, explore the formation of stars, and measure the physical and chemical properties of planetary systems, including our own solar system.
So tune in on July 12th at 10:30 Eastern, when the event will be broadcast live on NASA's website and social media.
