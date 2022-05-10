NASA's $10 Billion Telescope Beams Back Shockingly Crisp Image of Galaxy

The James Webb Space Telescope is gearing up to make its first scientific observation. This summer, we're going to see in great detail the early galaxies, stars, and planets that formed after the Big Bang. Until then, we're getting a glimpse of what this powerful observatory can do.
The $10 billion telescope's primary scientific goal is to study every phase of cosmic history, from the first light after the Big Bang to the formation of stars, planets, galaxies, and our own Solar System. On April 28th, NASA confirmed that Webb's mirrors are fully aligned and in focus.
Now, the space agency has released an image showing just how incredibly detailed the images taken by its instruments can be. With the help of its coldest instrument, the MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument), Webb captured a part of the Large Magellanic Cloud – a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way filled with stars.
The image, taken at 7.7 microns, is shown alongside a past image of the same galaxy snapped by Spitzer Space Telescope's Infrared Array Camera at 8.0 microns. Launched in 2003, NASA's Spitzer provided incredible photos of the near- and mid-infrared universe.
Webb, on the other hand, has longer wavelength coverage and better sensitivity. Scientists will be able to observe the infrared sky in much more detail thanks to its substantially larger primary mirror and enhanced detectors.
And we can already see a glimpse of what Webb can do. The difference between the two images is mind-blowing. The MIRI version provides remarkable detail of stars and interstellar gas, including emission from carbon and hydrogen molecules called "polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons" that play a significant role in the formation of planets.
Images such as the one captured by MIRI will help astronomers discover more about how early planetary systems came to be. Webb is now in the instrument commissioning phase, which involves setting up and testing the telescope's instruments. The process will take around two months before the telescope officially begins science observations.
