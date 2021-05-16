3 Zero-Mile 1999 Yamaha YZF-R7 Is Very Rare, Costs as Much as Three R1Ms

More on this:

We Think This 1972 Yamaha DT2 Would Look Right at Home In Your Garage

Satisfying your wildest off-road fantasies with a smoky DT2 would certainly be a thrilling experience. 24 photos



For instance, the motorcycle you’re seeing in these photos is being auctioned at no reserve and you’ve still got a few hours to submit your bid. It is a 1972 variant of



Now, let’s take a second to inspect this classic beauty’s main specs and features. In this fashion, you should get a clear idea as to what exactly we’re dealing with here. The ‘72 MY enduro superstar is put in motion by a two-stroke 246cc single-cylinder powerplant that packs a VM26SH Mikuni carburetor and a compression ratio of 6.8:1.



Although the air-cooled engine is by no means a beast, it’ll still deliver enough power for a good bit of dirt-splattering fun. At 7,000 spins per minute, the mill is capable of delivering 23 ponies to a five-speed transmission, which enables the force to reach the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive. On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of about 18 pound-feet (24 Nm) will be accomplished when the tachometer hits 6,000 rpm.



Ultimately, this whole shebang translates to a top speed of 70 mph (113 kph). The off-road predator tips the scales at just 245 lbs (111 kg) on an empty stomach, so it’s safe to say this bad boy is pretty damn light. I’ll tell you what, though; visiting We could list a whole bunch of reasons why every gearhead based in the United States ought to be visiting the BAT (Bring A Trailer) website on a regular basis. The online auctioning platform hosts some of the tastiest two- and four-wheeled bargains you’ll find on American soil, so browsing these pages will certainly be worth your time!For instance, the motorcycle you’re seeing in these photos is being auctioned at no reserve and you’ve still got a few hours to submit your bid. It is a 1972 variant of Yamaha ’s DT2 range, and the highest bid on this Japanese machine is currently rated at $4,000. The previous owner blessed the bike’s bodywork with a neat coat of metallic orange paint and had its wheels rebuilt using fresh spokes, while many of DT2’s accessories have been re-chromed and zinc-coated to remove any signs of aging.Now, let’s take a second to inspect this classic beauty’s main specs and features. In this fashion, you should get a clear idea as to what exactly we’re dealing with here. The ‘72 MY enduro superstar is put in motion by a two-stroke 246cc single-cylinder powerplant that packs a VM26SH Mikuni carburetor and a compression ratio of 6.8:1.Although the air-cooled engine is by no means a beast, it’ll still deliver enough power for a good bit of dirt-splattering fun. At 7,000 spins per minute, the mill is capable of delivering 23 ponies to a five-speed transmission, which enables the force to reach the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive. On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of about 18 pound-feet (24 Nm) will be accomplished when the tachometer hits 6,000 rpm.Ultimately, this whole shebang translates to a top speed of 70 mph (113 kph). The off-road predator tips the scales at just 245 lbs (111 kg) on an empty stomach, so it’s safe to say this bad boy is pretty damn light. I’ll tell you what, though; visiting Bring A Trailer to check this creature out for yourself is the next thing you should be doing.