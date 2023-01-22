We Need to Stop Treating Low Earth Orbit Like a Landfill, ESA Vows a Solution

But what exactly is this source? Well, it's a fair bit more complicated than a bunch of defunct satellites bonking into each other. All the other hardware it takes to bring said satellites into orbit are also to blame. Spent rocket stages and the debris therefrom is another vital component making space junk so dangerous for astronauts in Low Earth Orbit.

From Delta IIs to Ariane 5s and even the third stage of the Saturn V, which took Apollo 12, all have been identified at one point or another as maintaining orbits around the Earth. In the case of Apollo 12's third stage, it takes upwards of 40 years to complete a single transit between a heliocentric orbit around the sun and a geocentric orbit around the Earth.

What happens when these various bits and pieces of space debris collide with each other is very similar to what happens when throwing coffee beans into a grinder. Over time, impacts between these objects whittle down larger pieces of debris into nearly microscopic pieces. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize why that's a potential nightmare scenario waiting to happen.