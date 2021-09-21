Waze Acting Up on Android Auto, Google Maps Not Really an Option Either

If you’ve ever used Waze while listening to your favorite tunes in your car with Android Auto running on the head unit, you probably know already that all the spoken directions reduce the volume of the music and then restores it when the guidance is over.
This makes perfect sense given drivers should easily understand the directions provided by Waze, therefore reducing the distraction typically caused by a quick look at the display, yet as some users discovered recently, this isn’t necessarily the behavior they’re getting in their cars.
Sporadic reports posted online indicate that in some cases, Waze is acting up all of a sudden, and instead of lowering the music volume on Android Auto, it actually mutes the sound completely.
In other words, it completely interrupts the music playback whenever it speaks any navigation directions, so users manually need to restore the volume of the sound and resume the playback, regardless of the app playing the tunes. In some cases, the whole thing affects the radio as well.
No workaround is known to exist, but the good news is that not a lot of people seem to be affected by this weird Waze behavior at the moment.
In theory, the solution for all these users would be a simple migration to Google Maps, but as others discovered the hard way recently, not even this app is working properly on Android Auto.
A problem that has become rather widespread in the Android Auto world causes the right-hand-drive mode of Google Maps to switch some components to the left-hand-drive mode, therefore making the interface more confusing and, of course, harder to use.
Up to this point, however, it’s not clear what’s causing this Google Maps blunder, so everybody is waiting for Google to come up with a fix in one of the many updates it releases for the app.
