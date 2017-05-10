autoevolution

Waymo Is Putting Autonomous Miles on Its Clock at Unprecedented Speed

 
10 May 2017, 16:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Probably the most important part of developing a complete self-driving packaged that can actually work in the real world is having enough vehicles to test the technology out on the road.
That's why Tesla was so quick to launch the Autopilot and didn't back down despite plenty of people and institutions calling it unsafe after the unfortunate Joshua Brown incident from last year. And it's also why it currently has the largest database out of the many companies involved in this kind of research.

At the end of the day, its all down to the size of the testing fleet. With Tesla using its clients as willing guinea pigs and hundreds of thousand of cars each day on the road, it's already counting miles by hundreds of millions. Waymo, on the other hand, isn't as lucky.

The startup that spun off parent company Google much like Eve from Adam's rib (with the noticeable difference we know for a fact the former actually happened) has been using a relatively small fleet of Lexus SUVs and the infamous cartoon-like Google-Car. The project started more than seven years ago, and up until the split happened last December, the vehicles only managed to rack up two-million autonomous miles.

The new name brought with it a new fleet of 100 Chrysler Pacifica autonomous minivans that have been roaming the roads of several states. The new cars helped speed up the data collecting process significantly since one million of the three gathered so far during all these seven years have come in the last seven months.

Perhaps as a consequence of the growing number of autonomous miles, the Californian DMV reported that the number of times the engineers onboard had to intervene had dropped considerably. That might suggest the system is learning a lot faster now, and it could also explain why Waymo was bold enough to offer people rides in their test vehicles, even though the service is restricted only to Phoenix, Arizona.

No matter how many new vehicles join the Waymo fleet, it will never be able to record as many miles as Tesla. However, the Autopilot isn't exactly a fully-autonomous system, whereas Waymo's vehicles operate entirely on their own at all times. Only time will tell whether quality is more important than quantity in this case.
waymo Google Chrysler Pacifica autonomous self-driving
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78