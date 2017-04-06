autoevolution

Ex-Google Autonomous Car Engineer Made Over $120 Million, Lawsuit Reveals

 
6 Apr 2017, 13:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
They say that you will never work for a day in your life if you are operating in a field that is your passion. While this may be true, you still need to eat, pay bills, and have a place to live.
A lawsuit between Waymo and Uber has revealed what kind of income can be made by a talented (we presume) engineer who is experienced with autonomous cars.

Apparently, Mr. Anthony Levandowski, a former employee of Google, collected over $120 million in incentive payments from the Mountain View giant, Automotive News reports.

The detailed nature of those incentives is not mentioned, but do not dream of earning that much money as a junior engineer if you don't have a clue about this type of work. The figures came to public attention after the conglomerate’s autonomous car division, renamed Waymo, asked for arbitration against its former employee.

Levandowski was accused of breaching his contract with the conglomerate after attempting to recruit people from its ranks for its rivals, while he was still working there.

The current employer of Mr. Levandowski is Uber, which bought Otto, a company where the former Google employee had participation without mentioning it to his employers. The Otto company was not started from scratch, as it was renamed from Tyto, a start-up that Google once considered acquiring.

Tyto Lidar LCC was investigated for purchase by Google, and Levandowski was a part of that process, in spite of the fact that he had participation in the firm.

Moreover, he was also involved in another business, which is named Odin Wave LLC. This involvement was more than just owning stocks, as the former Google employee helped found both enterprises.

All of the facts above were discovered in a lawsuit between Waymo and Uber, which was started after a supplier accidentally CC’d the former in reply to the latter. Until that response, the theft of intellectual property had not been discovered.

Evidence that pointed to a tech theft were still in the company-issued laptop’s logs after one of the employees who stole proprietary designs copied it to an external drive. The defendant in the latest trial is one of those employees.
autonomous cars Google Uber waymo self-driving cars self-driving vehicle autonomous
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78