autoevolution
 

Watch This 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Experience a 4WD Issue on the Trail

Published: • By:
The Fast Lane took delivery of a brand-new Tacoma on February 2. With merely 3,569 miles (5,744 kilometers) on the clock, the 2024 model year TRD Off-Road in question experienced a 4WD issue while off-roading in sub-zero weather.
TFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road 13 photos
Photo: TFLoffroad on YouTube
TFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-RoadTFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
Following a loud pop, the mid-size pickup lost drive to the front wheels. Roman Mica and Andre Smirnov couldn't find anything leaking or hanging from under their Tacoma TRD Off-Road. The drive shaft connecting the transfer case to the front wheels appeared to be fine as well.

4WD system-related warning lights didn't show up on the instrument cluster either, so what actually happened? Unfortunately, the answer will come at a later date. Andre and Roman will first put the truck on their lift to take a proper look under it. They also intend to put it on the rollers to figure out what's spinning and what's not. For an off-road-oriented pickup truck with so few miles to its name, this failure is all the more worrying.

Be it a front axle shaft, the front differential, or the transfer case, TFL will soon get down to the bottom of it. Following the lift and rollers, The Fast Lane will – obviously enough – take the TRD Off-Road to a Denver-area dealership for further inspection. Picked up from a Houston-based dealership at the beginning of February, the midsizer was configured to the tune of $45,330 (including destination charge).

On Toyota's website, the TRD Off-Road starts at $41,800 (excluding destination charge). This grade slots between the TRD Sport and Limited, which brings us to all the four-wheel-drive systems available for the 2024 model. But first, rear-drive trucks feature an automatic limited-slip differential, whereas the RWD-only TRD PreRunner levels up to an electronic locking rear diff.

TFL's 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off\-Road
Photo: TFLoffroad on YouTube
Four-wheel-drive trucks use an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case. Similar to the TRD PreRunner, the TRD Off-Road also has an electronic locking rear differential. The hybrid-only TRD Pro and Trailhunter, which are currently unavailable to configure, also feature one. Finally, the Limited is a special case because it sports full-time 4WD with a center locking differential for the hybrid option. Toyota calls it i-FORCE MAX, which is the same name used for the hybrid version of the Tundra's twin-turbocharged V6.

The Tacoma comes with a four-cylinder turbo, which can be had in four distinct flavors: the auto-only hybrid, the range-topping tune in combination with the automatic transmission, a mid-range tune for the manual transmission, and a base tune for the work-oriented SR with the eight-speed automatic. Peak horsepower ratings range from 228 to 326 ponies, while peak torque is estimated at anything between 243 and 465 pound-feet (330 and 630 Nm).

One of only two mid-size trucks that can be had with a manual for the 2024 model year, the Tacoma sports a six-speed unit with rev-matching and anti-stall tech. The iMT2 stick shift is available on the SR, TRD Sport, and the TRD Off-Road.

As opposed to the previous generation, which originally hailed from the TMMTX assembly plant in Texas, the fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma is produced in Mexico exclusively. Production is handled by two plants, namely TMMBC in Tijuana and TMMGT in Apaseo el Grande.

Video thumbnail
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram X (Twitter)
2024 Toyota Tacoma issue toyota tacoma failure Toyota
About the author: Mircea Panait
Mircea Panait profile photo

After a 1:43 scale model of a Ferrari 250 GTO sparked Mircea's interest for cars when he was a kid, an early internship at Top Gear sealed his career path. He's most interested in muscle cars and American trucks, but he takes a passing interest in quirky kei cars as well.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories