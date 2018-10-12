autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Watch the Moment the Soyuz Rocket Fails

12 Oct 2018, 6:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
Close call for two astronauts on Thursday, as the machine that was supposed to take them to the International Space Station failed a few minutes into the flight and forced them to go for a ballistic descent to save their lives.
3 photos
Russian cosmonaut Aleksey OvchininAmerican astronaut Nick Hague
As the dust over the incident begins to clear, NASA and its Russian counterpart Roscosmos are still at a loss as what exactly went wrong. What engineers do know is that at the moment the escape tower of the Soyuz was jettisoned, problems began.

A video posted on Thursday by Russian publication RT shows the minute or so that precedes the incident. The Soyuz is seen climbing normally towards space, and the NASA representative that comments the launch live is heard saying several times that everything is well and all is proceeding as planned.

We also get a view of the crew inside, with American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin looking very focused on what they are doing, both holding tablets in their hands. A little over two minutes into the flight, the astronauts are seen being jerked violently, as the commentator announces escape tower separation.

On the background, a Russian-speaking mission control engineer is heard, doubled by an English translator, as the image cuts to an animation of what the Soyuz was intended to do.

“Emergency booster, two minutes forty five,” the English commentator is heard saying. “Emergency, failure of the booster [undistinguishable] at separation. Enable power...[undistinguishable].”

Following the failure, the Soyuz capsule entered emergency mode, and the astronauts aborted the climb and began descending back to Earth. The capsule landed safely, and the two were recovered by emergency personnel. Both escaped without injury, as the safety systems of the Soyuz did what they were intended to do.

Both NASA and Roscosmos have launched investigations into the matter, while engineers are attempting to find and fix the problem.

Since Soyuz is currently the single crew-capable capsule, no astronaut will be heading to the ISS for a while, meaning the crew currently on the station has no way of returning back to Earth.

soyuz failure soyuz NASA roscosmos ISS
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 