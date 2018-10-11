autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Live Stream - Soyuz Rocket Malfunctions, Emergency Landing Under Way

11 Oct 2018, 9:36 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
The booster rockets carrying the Soyuz MS-10 capsule into space with two astronauts on-board malfunction and emergency landing is under way, various reports claim.
4 photos
Rocket launch seen from space
Launched on October 11 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the Soyuz MS-10 capsule carrying American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin is currently attempting an emergency landing following booster failure.

Initial information is that the crew of the capsule is not in danger and the Soyuz is "ballistic descent mode." According to Space.com, helicopters have been dispactched to look for the capsule.

There is no official information on what exactly the problem was, but apparently the booster of the Soyuz failed to detach. 

"Confirming again that the today's Soyuz MS10 launch did go into a ballistic re-entry mode a little bit after its launch around 3:47 a.m Central Time," NASA spokesperson Brandi Dean said during the live airing of the launch.

"That means the crew will not be going to the International Space Station today. Instead they'll be taking a sharp landing, coming back to Earth."

"The crew is returning to Earth in a ballistic descent mode. Teams are working to obtain additional information from our Russian partners," NASA said, adding that Mission Control is in contact with the astronauts and it would take about an hour and a half to get to them.

The failed launch of the Soyuz comes at a time of heightened tensions between the Americans and the Russians over the hole that caused an oxygen leak on the International Space Station. 

Using various media publications, the Russians have accused the Americans of sabotaging one of the Soyuz capsules to get a sick astronaut back to Earth earlier than expected.

The recovery efforts are currently being live streamed on NASA's official Youtube channel, and you can watch it below.

UPDATE 1: the capsule is said to have landed, emergency responders en route.

soyuz booster rocket launch
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 