Watch Russian Police Make Fools of Themselves as They Chase a Car on Foot

Russia is a place where nearly everything that goes on in the street gets caught on camera. It is also the place where people usually don’t mess with the police, military or national guard. But when they do, they do so in style.

The incident was captured on cameras at different locations in the region, and starts with the supposed bad guy getting into his SUV , slipping at times on the ice.



As the perp speeds away, one of the soldiers has a sudden change of heart and gets back into the van, while the other three continue their pursuit on foot, despite the Mercedes driving off at clearly higher speed.



Cut to another camera. The Mercedes zooms by, trailed by the three brave men and a while later by the van.



Cut to camera three. The SUV smashes through some metal gates which then swing back into position. Troops on foot arrive and keep going, only to be stopped in their tracks by their own van, whose driver refuses to smash through the same gates and gets himself into a corner.



Seeing their friend in need, the soldiers on foot backtrack and begin pulling at the metal gates with all their might. They partially succeed, only to realize they opened the gates the wrong way.



Following several minutes of confusion and some help from concerned citizens, the troops manage to get past the gates, only to get stuck in heavy traffic.



You can have a look at all the action below.



