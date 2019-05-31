autoevolution

Watch Mitchell Trubisky Do Some Donuts in an F1 Car at Soldier Field Stadium

31 May 2019
Not much time is left until the Formula 1 fever reaches Chicago. On June 8, as F1 drivers try their best to secure a good starting position for the Canadian GP across the lakes, a different type of racing spectacle will take place on and around a football stadium.
As announced since the beginning of May, the Emirates F1 Festival is coming to Chicago, complete with “the roar of engines, the smell of rubber and the electric atmosphere” as the F1 cars will be making a run on Museum Campus Drive.

Part of a larger world tour, the Chicago festival will see, according to its organizer, fans mingling with F1 drivers and the cars themselves, while at the same time enjoying a day out. When tired of mingling, those attending will get to watch a live stream of the Canadian Grand Prix qualifying.

And it’s all free of charge.

To advertise the event, a Formula 1 car in unique livery is ready to make appearances at iconic Chicago locations. This week, it appeared in a promotional clip that saw Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky drive the car right into the Soldier Field Stadium.

And that, say the organizers, is never-before-seen footage that officially kicks off a 10-day campaign to promote the event.

This year, the Emirates F1 Festival was also present in Shanghai. After Chicago, it will head for Los Angeles and later on to Brazil. Seeking to gain more popularity for the sport, Formula 1 says it plans on bringing the show back to the U.S. in 2020.

“Following the huge success of the Shanghai festival earlier this month, we are excited to be heading to Chicago - a city known to hold the most enthusiastic of sports fans,” said in a statement Sean Bratches, Formula 1 director of operations.

“We know the thrill of the race will not be lost on Chicagoans and are looking forward to immersing fans in the race day atmosphere and showing the Windy City all that F1 has to offer.”

The official description of the clip says "fans see Chicago Bears’ quarterback Mitch Trubisky step out of the car," so its unclear if he actually drove it when entering the stadium.
